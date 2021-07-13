HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Township Historical Society will host Fiddlers on the Lawn on Friday, July 23rd at 7 p.m. The string trio features Martha von Schilgen, Stephen Deibel and Bob Morgello, who have a combined 120 years of experience. Bring a chair, a beverage, and enjoy a relaxing start to your weekend.
The event will be held on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum and is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 166 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. The rain date is July 24.
The Hoosick Township Historical Society is a not-for-profit organization with a mission of preserving and generating interest in local history within the Town of Hoosick and the Village of Hoosick Falls, New York.
The Historical Society was established in 1974 and manages the Louis Miller Museum, located at 166 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. For more information, visit www.hoosickhistory.com or call 518-686-4682.