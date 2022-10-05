HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “The Murder of Mickey Kane,” a true-life Prohibition-era murder mystery, at the Louis Miller Museum at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Local historian Joseph H. Hall will tell the story of Kane, a local taxi owner and operator in the 1920s known for carrying large amounts of cash and wearing expensive jewelry. His body was discovered at the intersection of Routes 7 and 22 just outside the village of Hoosick Falls one day in 1930. The ensuing murder investigation and trial is a tale of twists and turns worthy of a great crime novel and not to be missed.
“The Kane murder is an exciting local legend,” said Historical Society President Samantha Graves. “And Joseph Hall is the perfect person to tell the story. It will be a great start to the Halloween season.”