HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Halloween parade returns to the village. For people who want to participate, the lineup will be Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Wood Park in Hoosick Falls.
There will be room for participants to spread out. Prizes will be awarded for costumes, including funniest, cutest, scariest, the best family or group costume, the best pet costume, and the most creative. Prizes will be given out in the park immediately after the parade. Anyone or any business that would like to donate or volunteer to help should contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035 or Eric Sheffer at 518-859-6034.