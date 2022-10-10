HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The next public meeting of the Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group will be held Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hoosick Falls Elementary School in the library at 21187 Route 22.
In addition to the bi-monthly public meetings, the group is working continuously throughout the year to keep the Hoosick area community informed.
All Hoosick area residents and guests who would like to access the public meetings, as well as receive ongoing communications about the group, should join the listserv by sending an email to hoosickfallscpwg@paigegroup.com. Include your full name (first and last) and email address.
The Hoosick area Superfund sites include Saint-Gobain, McCaffrey Street; former Oak Materials, John Street; Saint-Gobain, Liberty Street; Hoosick Falls Landfill; and Alexander Schmigel Property. Investigative work is also being performed at potential superfund sites, or “P” sites, which include Oak Materials, River Road; Interface Solutions; former Dodge Machine; and Allied-Signal Laminate Systems, Mechanic Street.
For more information, visit hoosickareacpwg.org, dec.ny.gov/chemical/108791.html or health.ny.gov/environmental/investigations/hoosick.