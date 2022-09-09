HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show will be held on Oct. 1 at the Walter A. Wood Memorial Park . Featured will be antique and vintage tractors, horse-drawn farm equipment and implements, steam engines and contemporary machinery; all will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Walter A. Wood Reaping and Mowing Co. manufactured horse-drawn farm equipment in the village of Hoosick Falls from 1865 to 1924, and sold machinery to farmers in Hoosick and as far away as the Middle East and Russia.
The highlight of the day at noon is the Burton Luke Tractor Parade. The tractors and farm equipment will wind around village streets, led by the whistle from the Walter A. Wood Plant.
The American Legion will be offering hamburgers and hotdogs. Bistro 42 Food Truck, Lewis Sugar House and the Sugar Shack will be selling everything maple, including milkshakes, ice cream, cotton candy, candy, maple cream, popcorn and syrup. This year Apple Pie and Scarecrow contests will be held.
Folks from Hoosick and the surrounding communities are welcome to enter tractors, farm implements, hit and miss engines, livestock and agricultural products.
For more information or to register, call Kevin at 518-894-5035 or email hoosickkid@gmail.com.