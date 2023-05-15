HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls Rising will host its annual Hoosick Community-Wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 27. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
The deadline to get on the map is Wednesday, May 25. Email your listing to get on the map to Kevin O’Malley at hoosickkid@gmail.com, or call 518-894-5035.
In addition, the Hoosick Post #40 American Legion, Hoosick Falls Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. A ceremony will take place directly after the parade in Wood Park. To enter this year’s parade, contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035 or email at hoosickkid@gmail.com. Marchers, antique and classic cars, tractors, floats and bands are welcome.