HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick VFW Post 40 Hoosick Falls Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. from Wood Park in Hoosick Falls.
Bands, marchers, floats and antique cars are welcome to participate. Social distancing and masks are required.
To enter, contact Kevin OMalley at 518-894-5035 or email. hoosickkid@gmail.com. Due to COVID tracking, entrants must fill out an entry form to march.
Step off time is 10 a.m. sharp for the parade and the morning ceremony is at 8 a.m. starting in the park. Memorial services at the Wood Park Gazebo will not be held this year.