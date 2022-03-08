HOOSICK FALLS N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls St Patrick’s Parade and Irish Fest is this Saturday. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and begins at Wood Park.
This year’s parade will feature The Taconic Pipe Band, The Yankee Doodle Band, The Fifes and Drums of Olde Saratoga, The Cambridge Band, The Vermont Field Music Fyfe and Drums, floats and marchers.
After the parade is the Irish Festival at various locations.
The Armory will host the band Craic Agus Ceol, The Sand Bar will host the Celtic Games, The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be offering Corned Beef and Cabbage dinners beginning at 3 p.m. and the music of Mark Jones from 3 to 6 p.m., The Polish Hall will be serving Corned Beef Sandwiches and Rubin’s with the Band Flashpoint at 3 p.m., Unihog will feature music from LoFaber & LeBand live at 3 p.m., The Eagles Club will have the band Raw and Rekless from 2 to 6 p.m., BYTE will have Irish music with Mike Yates from 2 to 5 p.m. and Corned Beef and Cabbage dinners will be served after the parade at The Falls Diner, Jeans Place and Hoosick Provisions.
For more information on The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish fest, Contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035 or hoosickkid@gmail.com.