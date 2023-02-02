HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Arthur M. Hyde Jr. has been tapped to serve as Grand Marshall for this year's Hoosick Falls Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
Parade sponsors said Hyde "is born of Irish descent beginning in Waterford, Ireland when his ancestors came to America settling in Bennington, Vermont." Hyde was born in Bennington, and moved to Hoosick Falls when he was 2.
"Art is an Irishman, a serviceman, a family man and community man," sponsors said in a release. "A tried-and-true gentle man and lad."
He worked for 40 years at Dodge Industries before retiring.
The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m. starting at Wood Park.