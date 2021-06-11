HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Senior Center will open its doors on Wednesday, June 23, with limited hours. The center will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays only until further notice. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no van transportation to and from the center at this time.
The Hoosick Falls Senior Center has been closed since March 2020 due the pandemic. As the state and county start to reopen, the senior centers will be reopening with limited hours. State and county guidelines will be posted and must be followed at all times.
A nutritious congregate meal will be available at noon by reservation only on June 23. The menu includes fish loin, rice and Brussels sprouts. On June 24 the meal will be roast beef sandwiches and soup. Please call the center at least 24 hours in advance to be placed on the lunch list so staff can make sure they have enough food prepared.
For more information, or to be added to the lunch list, please call 518-686-7561.
The Hoosick Falls Senior Center is located at 69 Church St., Hoosick Falls.