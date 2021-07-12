HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Senior Center, at 69 Church St., is open with limited hours. State and county COVID-19 guidelines will be posted and must be followed.
The center will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be limited van transportation to and from the center. You must call in advance to be added to the list. In addition, the center will open 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays for those who wish to play cards. Gather a team, or come alone and join the group that is here. There is no van transportation on Mondays. Grab-n-Go meals will be available.
The Wednesday, July 21 lunch will be liver Maria with bacon and onions. There will be a game of Senior Feud to follow. All residents 60 and over are invited.
The Thursday, July 22 lunch will be sloppy Joes with corn. There will be $1 bingo following lunch. To participate, bring a $1 wrapped item. There will be a few items available at the center for those unable to shop. All are invited to participate.
Call the center at least 24 hours in advance to be placed on the lunch list so staff can make sure they have enough food prepared. For more information, or to be added to the lunch list, call 518-686-7561.