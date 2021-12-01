Calendar.jpeg

Hoosick Township Historic Society just released its 2022 calendar.

 MetroCreative graphic
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — With the new year just around the corner, the Hoosick Township Historic Society just released its 2022 calendar.

The calendar tours the town of Hoosick through time. Residents and visitors may recognize notable people and places in its pages. The cover is a photograph of the Cheney Library by Erwin Hambright. The Library will be celebrating its 100th birthday in 2022.

The calendars are on sale at The Louis Miller Museum, The Cheney Library and Thorpe's Pharmacy. Orders can also be made on the society website at www.hoosickhistory.com.

