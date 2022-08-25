HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Summer Concert Series will be honoring Hoosick Fire/EMS personnel on Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the West Side Drive dance band taking the stage in Wood Park. All fire and EMS members will receive a free meal at the American Legion Food Tent. The public is invited to honor them for their service and dedication to the community.
West Side Drive is an energetic, eight-piece horn band whose music ranges from Lizzo, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, all the way back to classic artists like Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles and more. The band features local residents Chrissy Fauler on vocals and Dave Scagnetti on drums.
Food will be available from the American Legion Food Tent and beverages from The Sand Bar.