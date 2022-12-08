HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls Central School has announced its November students of the month.
Fifth-grade students include Raymond Moore, Kate Sparks, Navaeh LaBonte, Payton Young, Marcus Morey and Ben Jones.
Sixth graders include Lily Foster, Oliver Hickey, Khloe Wasielewski and Alvin Williams.
Seventh graders include Olivia Scott, Grady Rowlands and Carmen Gates.
Eighth graders include Memphis Hathaway.
Grant Glover, Serenity Beishline and Danica Dame received sixth, seventh- and eighth-grade art awards. James Friel received a sixth-grade band award, Dominick Bushner received a seventh-grade technology award, and Evan Atherton, an eighth-grade technology award.