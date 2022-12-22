HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Central School Art Club made donations for the holiday season to the Hoosick Area Church Association.
For the past two years, the Middle and High School Art Club has been collecting toiletry donations such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, feminine products, deodorant, washcloths, tissues, mouthwash and lotion.
Donations were collected from students, staff, and other organizations who have reached out with their support. Specifically, the Ed Carknard Fund and the National Honor Society donated an astounding amount for the collection.
"This will be an annual collection, and we would love all of the support in the coming years. Thank you to all who have generously donated to this cause, as we must work together to serve this wonderful community," said Desirae Collins, the advisor of the club.
In conjunction with the toiletry drive, the Art Club will hold its 10th Annual "Empty Bowls" Fundraiser in May 2023. Be on the lookout for details of that event closer to the date. The clubs thanked the board of education and administration for their endless support in serving the community.