HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Wreaths Across American is coming to Hoosick Falls on Saturday at the Liberty Memorial Park, inside Maple Grove Cemetery, 227 Main St.
Hosted by the Hoosick Township Historical Society, the event begins at noon.
Wreaths Across America is a national day of honoring veterans by placing wreaths to Remember, Honor and Teach. This year, three students from Hoosick Falls Central School District will lead attendees in song. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will share “What is a Wreath,” as well as being the color guard.
Attendees can participate in the program and place a wreath at the base of each cross, say the name of the veteran aloud and thank them for this sacrifice. There are 103 crosses that honor those who died in service to their country from the town of Hoosick.
Liberty Memorial Park was established in 2017 through funding from the family and friends of Herb Oscar Anderson, the Hoosick Township Historical Society, and the Maple Grove Cemetery Association. Each cross has been adopted by the public.