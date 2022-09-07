HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Inclusion Fusion, the club behind Unified Sports at Hoosick Falls Central School, is putting together a bottle drive as a fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center at the Center for Disability Services.
The club is collecting bottles through Sept. 16.
Bottles can be dropped off at Nickelback on Carey Avenue in the village or brought to Amy Ferullo at the school. Those who drop bottles off at Nickelback should ask them to donate the money to Inclusion Fusion.
Also, the club will be participating in the 26th Capital Region Buddy Walk at Schenectady’s Central Park on Sept. 25, and the bottle drive will support that, as well.
The club's mission is to promote and support inclusion within the school and community.
If there are any questions, contact Ferullo at ferulloa@hoosickfallscsd.org.