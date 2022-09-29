HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show is coming this Saturday. Come on over to Walter A. Wood Memorial Park in Hoosick Falls, and check out all the antique and vintage tractors, horse-drawn farm equipment and implements, and contemporary machinery that will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Walter A. Wood Reaping and Mowing Co. manufactured horse-drawn farm equipment right here in the village from 1865 to 1924, and sold machinery to farmers in Hoosick, and as far away as the Middle East and Russia. The company was world famous. It was Wood’s company that made Hoosick Falls a boomtown in the 19th century, so big that it made it the largest village in the U.S.
Get a good, close-up look at antique tractors and antique horse drawn implements made by the Wood Co. and others, as well as hit-and-miss steam engines, some of which will be working.
The highlight of the day at noon is the Burton Luke Tractor Parade. The tractors and farm equipment will wind around village streets, led by the whistle from the Walter A. Wood Plant.
The American Legion will be offering hamburgers and hotdogs. Bistro 42 Food Truck, Lewis Sugar House and the Sugar Shack will be selling everything maple, including milkshakes, ice cream, cotton candy, candy, maple cream, popcorn and syrup; Wilhy Farms will have fresh baked bread and bagels; Hoosick Provisions will bring their delicious cinnamon rolls. And there will be an apple pie contest and scarecrow contest.
Enjoy hayrides, courtesy of JC Tractor of Hoosick Falls, with a tour of the downtown areas.
Purchase fall decorations, including pumpkins, gourds and hay stalks along with other farm products from Tylutki Family Farms. Sample dairy products made from milk produced by Hoosick Area farmers.
Enjoy a wide selection of craft and agricultural vendors Cornell's Farm, Hoosick Apothecary, Breezy Hill Blooms and Caz Acres Farms.
Folks from Hoosick and the surrounding communities are welcome to enter tractors, farm implements, hit-and-miss engines, livestock and agricultural products.
For more information or to register, call Kevin at 518-894-5035, or email him at hoosickkid@gmail.com.