HOOSICK FALLS N.Y. — Whether you don't feel like cooking or simply don't want to be alone for the holiday, the American Legion has you covered this Thanksgiving.
Delivery, pickup and dine-in meal options are available for free at the American Legion Hoosick Post 40, 150 Main St., Hoosick Falls, NY.
Text 518-730-8108 to sign up for local delivery, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or to reserve meals for pickup or sit down. Reservations can also be made on Facebook.
Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come basis. Sit down meals from 12 to 3 p.m. or until gone.