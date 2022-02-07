HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group has released its 2022 public meeting schedule as follows: April 26; June 28; Aug. 23; Oct. 25; and Dec. 20
Meetings will continue to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and conducted virtually until such time that in-person meetings can resume.
In addition to the bi-monthly public meetings, the CPWG will be working continuously throughout the year to keep the Hoosick area community well informed.
All Hoosick area residents and guests who would like to access the public meetings, as well as receive ongoing communications about the CPWG, should join the CPWG Listserv by sending an email to hoosickfallscpwg@paigegroup.com. Please include your full name (first and last) and email address.
The Hoosick area Superfund sites include Saint-Gobain, McCaffrey Street; former Oak Materials, John Street; Saint-Gobain, Liberty Street; Hoosick Falls Landfill; and Alexander Schmigel Property. Investigative work is also being performed at potential Superfund sites, which include Oak Materials, River Road; Interface Solutions; former Dodge Machine; and Allied-Signal Laminate Systems, Mechanic Street.
For more information, visit www.hoosickareacpwg.org or http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/108791.html or https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/investigations/hoosick/.