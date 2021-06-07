HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The next public meeting of the Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group will be held Tuesday, June 22 from 6-8 p.m. The meeting will be conducted using an online platform and login information will be shared via the CPWG Listserv prior to the meeting.
All Hoosick area residents who would like to access this meeting as well as receive ongoing communications about the CPWG should join the CPWG Listserv by sending an email to hoosickfallscpwg@paigegroup.com Please include your full name (first and last) and email address.
As the state and federal governments continue to restrict large gatherings as part of their response to the coronavirus, the CPWG must follow those same guidelines to help protect the public health. The CPWG’s monthly meetings provide an opportunity for the greater Hoosick Falls community to hear progress reports on PFOA remedial activity and options being explored for municipal water supply.
In addition to the June 22 meeting, the other 2021 public meeting dates for the Hoosick Area CPWG are Tuesday, Aug. 24; Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The Hoosick area New York State Superfund sites include Saint-Gobain, McCaffrey Street (also on the federal NPL); former Oak Materials, John Street; Saint-Gobain, Liberty Street; Hoosick Falls Landfill; and the Alexander Schmigel Property. Investigative work is also being performed at potential Superfund sites, or “P” sites, which include Oak Materials, River Road; Interface Solutions; former Dodge Machine; and Allied-Signal Laminate Systems, Mechanic Street.
For more information, visit www.hoosickareacpwg.org or http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/108791.html or https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/investigations/hoosick/.