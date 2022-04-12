HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Area Seniors have planned a bus trip on June 11 to Schenectady.
The bus will go to Rivers Casino where seniors can enjoy a couple of hours of gambling, enjoy lunch at Capitol Buffet on Wolf Road, visit to the New York State Museum, and then attend a comedy play at Latham Curtain Call Theater.
In this new comedy, RIPCORD, set in an assisted living facility, Abby is forced to share her quarter with new arrival Marilyn. A seemingly harmless bet between the women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one–upmanship.
The bus will leave Hoosick Falls TOPS at the 11th at 7:30 a.m. and will return about 6:30 p.m.
Cost for the trip is $60, which includes the bus, lunch, entrance to museum, and your ticket for the play. Tickets need to be purchased asap.
Please call Julie for reservations at (518) 686-7561. Money is due at the time of sign-up, along with a copy of your vaccine for the theater.