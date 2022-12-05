HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y.— The next public meeting of the group monitoring hazardous waste remediation sites in the town and village will be held Dec. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hoosick Falls High School in the cafeteria, 21187 Route 22.
The next scheduled public meeting date for the Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group is Feb. 28. A full 2023 meeting schedule will be released in the near future.
In addition to the bi-monthly public meetings, the group is working continuously throughout the year to keep the Hoosick area community well-informed.
All Hoosick area residents and guests who would like to access the public meetings, as well as receive ongoing communications about the group, should join the group listserv by sending an email to hoosickfallscpwg@paigegroup.com. Include your full name (first and last) and email address.
The Hoosick area Superfund sites include Saint-Gobain, McCaffrey Street; former Oak Materials, John Street; Saint-Gobain, Liberty Street; Hoosick Falls Landfill; and Alexander Schmigel Property. Investigative work is also being performed at potential Superfund sites, or “P” sites, which include Oak Materials, River Road; Interface Solutions; former Dodge Machine; and Allied-Signal Laminate Systems, Mechanic Street.
Contaminated, hazardous waste sites nationwide are called "Superfund" sites, referring to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, or CERCLA, of 1980. These sites often include derelict manufacturing facilities, plants, landfills and old mines. The act is informally called Superfund and allows the federal government to clean up contaminated sites, with responsible parties often required to perform cleanups or reimburse the government for the work.
For more information, visit hoosickareacpwg.org or dec.ny.gov/chemical/108791.html or health.ny.gov/environmental/investigations/hoosick.