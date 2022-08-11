HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The next public meeting of the Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hoosick Falls Elementary School in the library, 21187 NY 22.
In addition to this, the other 2022 public meeting dates for the Hoosick Area CPWG are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 20.
In addition to the bi-monthly public meetings, the CPWG is working continuously throughout the year to keep the Hoosick area community well informed.
All Hoosick area residents and guests who would like to access the public meetings and receive ongoing communications about the CPWG should join the CPWG Listserv by sending an email to hoosickfallscpwg@paigegroup.com. Those interested should include their full name and email address.
The Hoosick area Superfund sites include Saint-Gobain, McCaffrey Street; former Oak Materials, John Street; Saint-Gobain, Liberty Street; Hoosick Falls Landfill; and Alexander Schmigel Property. Investigative work is also being performed at potential Superfund sites, or “P” sites, which include Oak Materials, River Road; Interface Solutions; former Dodge Machine; and Allied-Signal Laminate Systems, Mechanic Street.
For more information, visit www.hoosickareacpwg.org or http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/108791.html or https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/investigations/hoosick/.