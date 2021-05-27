Hoosac School announces second trimester honor roll
The following students were named to the Hoosac School honor roll for the second trimester of the 2020-21 school year:
High honors: Federico Adilardi (Italy), Aikhoje Alakhume (Nigeria), Anton Altundas (Turkey), Maria Alvarez (Dominican Republic), Owen Atkins (Canada), Lacy Bigelow (Canada), Leonardo Breckenfeld (Serbia), Guilherme Bussato Arruda (Brazil), Chanda Bwalya (South Africa), Francisco Carcano Navarro (Spain), Finnegan Carothers (Massachusetts), Saifa Chanchaimongkon (Thailand), Minzhe Chen (China), Sebastian Corletto (Dominican Republic), Ryan Crawford (Hoosick, N.Y.), Adriana Crepaldi (N.J.), Luka Cvijovic (Serbia), Gabriel Demuren (N.J.), Daisy Dominguez (Mass.), Molly Dukesherer (Mich.), Francis Dunham (Fla.), David Evans Calm (Spain), Sofija Filipovic (Serbia), Eduardo Fonseca (Brazil), Colton Foster (Hoosick, N.Y.), Sergio Francisco Tejera (Spain), Ezra Gale (Calif.), Eduardo Gaona Rossato (Brazil), Lorenzo Gianani (Italy), Darien Gibson (Mass.), Ashley Gillies (Md.), Dorde Gobovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Abigail Grady (Wash.), Sofia Gurgel (Brazil), Xinyu Han (China), Minqi Hu (China), Milos Ilic (Serbia), Veljko Ilic (Serbia), Nicolas Isherwood (Switzerland), Catherine Kennedy (Eagle Bridge, N.Y.), Matvei Keshkekian (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Nebojsa Lekovic (Serbia), Ana Lepojevic (Serbia), Danila Liakh (Russia), Abigail Lopatofsky (Kan.), Haoqi Luo (China), Pol Mangue Gomez (Spain), Ethan McDonough (Mass.), Sara McKillip (Lake Placid, N.Y.), Jorge Mendo Robles (Spain), Derek Metro (Mass.), Dominic Metro (Mass.), Strahinja Milosevic (Serbia), Chuer Ming (China), Daniel Moreno Lobon (Spain), Javier Moscardo Gil (Spain), Elias Nilsson (Sweden), Brick Nkugwa (Uganda), Joan Oloo (Kenya), Maria Pais (Pa.), Gabriela Palladini Macedo (Brazil), Mia Pejovic (Serbia), Andrew Perez (Eagle Bridge, N.Y.), Vasileios Petropoulos (Canada), Riccardo Piller (Italy), Jordan Pond (Mass.), Rikard Spivak (Salem, N.Y.), Nikola Srdanovic (Serbia), Ling Sun (China), Kenneth Thompkins (S.C.), Phakin Thongbooncharoen (Thailand), Manfredi Vergine (Italy), Stefan Wade (Petersburgh, N.Y.), Qingchuan Wang (China), Ziren Wang (China), Zongye Wang (China), Emily Wroblewski (Mich.), Longji Xu (China), Dasha Yates (Ill.), AnDongNi Ye (China), JooEun Yun (South Korea), Yiqi Zhang (China), Zeyu Zhang (China), Benjamin Zimmerman (Nepal).
Honors: Gavin Belton (N.C.), Easton Cahill (Hoosick, N.Y.), Ashley Carr (New Hartford, N.Y.), Rafael Gerdes Macedo (Brazil), Remigiusz Hanusiak (Poland), Jace Hartman (Md.), Haozheng Jiang (China), Page Jones (Calif.), Milan Lepojevic (Serbia), Qingyang Li (China), Xiaolin Li (China), Noah Massong (Switzerland), Jaime Mendo Robles (Spain), Charles Monninger (New York, N.Y.), Vinicius Moura (Brazil), Malvin Musanhi (South Africa), Alexander Panameno (Calif.), Melod Pirzoda (Tajikistan), Felipe Ramos (Fla.), Aleksa Roganovic (Serbia), Mingxuan Shan (China), Lucy Tengelitsch (Hoosick Falls, N.Y.), Nicholas Tocci (Mass.), Macguire Ward (Hoosick, N.Y.), Benjamin Williams (Canada), Zihao Zeng (China), Bowen Zheng (China).
Local students recognized for achievement
Kaley Brown of Arlington, Jack Bushee of Bennington and Bryn Tufts of Manchester Center were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College.
Enzo Li and Ryan Rogge of Bennington and Emmalene Gabriel of North Bennington were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the fall 2020 semester.
Lyle Caban of Cambridge, N.Y., Caitlin Dansereau of Shaftsbury, Anna Freebern of Arlington, Dani MacKenzie and John Miceli of Manchester Center, Olivia Saunders of Bondville and Brett Swanson of Wilmington were named to the Ithaca College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Isabella Lugo of Bennington, Jessica Grabher of Manchester Center, and Lexis Carista, Samantha Flohr, Connor Smith, Isabella Vega of Hoosick Falls, N.Y. were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University.
West Dover resident Aashna Kinkhabwala, a Northeastern University student majoring in International affairs, was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall semester, which ended in December 2020.
Grace Yurko of Manchester Center was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Susquehanna University.
Evan Crumb of Cambridge, N.Y., and Gabrielle Beal of Wilmington were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the 2020 fall semester.
William Mccullough of Manchester was named to the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2020 semester.
Christian Caraco of North Bennington was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Stonehill College.
Markie Moore of Manchester Center and Rikesh Patel of Bennington were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
Rebecca Crosier of North Bennington and Coleman Moore of West Dover were named to named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Seth Button-Mosher of Bennington, Cole Boggan of Cambridge, N.Y., Nate Williams of Manchester and Anna Murphy of Manchester Center were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester.
The University of Hartford announced Morgen Janovsky of Wilmington has been named to its dean’s list for fall 2020.
Aimee Dowling of Stamford was named to the Western New England University fall 2020 president’s list.
Margaret Sullivan of Manchester Center has been placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester.
Chrystal Cox, Xiao Chun Li, Kaylee Maynard and Stacie Sullivan were named to the dean’s list, and Lynsay D’Aiuto, Sharri Forbes and Tammy Gosley of Bennington were named to the president’s list at Northern Vermont University in Vermont for the fall 2020 semester.
Williams College President Maud S. Mandel, received a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, from Brown University during the university’s commencement on Sunday, May 2.