BENNINGTON — Bennington has a tradition of honoring its heroes, and a newly created awards program will extend that tradition to a special group of individuals.
The program is called the “Unsung Hero Award,” and it celebrates deserving individuals who are making significant contributions to the community, without any desire for personal recognition.
The Unsung Hero Award is the brainchild of the Walloomsac Walk Committee. It will be launched at the July 22 Walloomsac River and Downtown Walk, and will be a component of each of the subsequent monthly gatherings.
“When people come together on the walks, they often share stories about ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things for the greater Bennington community,” said Spencer Jarrett, one of the program’s organizers, in a release. “In many cases they are also inspiring others to follow their lead, multiplying their positive impact. The Walloomsac Walk Committee felt it was time to recognize these humble heroes.”
Organizer Michael Wajda described the nomination process.
“It’s pretty easy. Winners are nominated by their peers. If you know of someone who you think is an Unsung Hero, you can nominate them by filling out a simple form on the award website.”
The Walloomsac River Walk Committee invites all members of the community to submit nominations at https://tinyurl.com/bennhero. One award winner will be honored every month, and will also be recognized at that month’s Select Board meeting.
“The Walloomsac Walks have always focused on bringing our community together,” said organizer Rory Price. “We’re inviting everyone to the July 22 kickoff. Our hope is that this program unites us in celebrating these deserving winners, and inspires all of us to share their spirit.”