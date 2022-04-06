MANCHESTER -- The Manchester Community Library will host a workshop on 'Honing Imagery: Breathing Life into Our Writing' on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
In this generative workshop, Rage Hezekiah will explore the power of images in contemporary poetry. Guided by examples from notable poems and discussions of craft, writers in this workshop will gain tools to sharpen sensory details in their work.
Hezekiah is a Cave Canem, Ragdale, and MacDowell Fellow who earned her MFA from Emerson College. She is a recipient of the Saint Botolph Emerging Artist Award and she serves as Interviews Editor at The Common. Her forthcoming collection, Yearn, is a 2021 Diode Editions Book Contest winner. She is the author of Unslakable (Paper Nautilus Press, 2019) and Stray Harbor (Finishing Line Press, 2019). Rage’s poems have appeared in the Academy of American Poets Poem-a-Day, The Cincinnati Review, The Colorado Review, and many other journals and anthologies. You can find more of her work at ragehezekiah.com."