Residents and travelers are being invited to come enjoy “Holidays in The Shires” this festive season, as part of a new campaign from The Shires of Southwestern Vermont Destination Marketing Organization, under The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
The campaign, centered around the various events from November through December, encourages patrons to shop, dine, craft, recreate and have family fun throughout the region. On the main webpage the description reads, “The Official Holiday Calendar of The Shires.”
“We’ve created a landing page with an interactive, dynamic calendar of holiday events that anyone can go to and see what piques their interest this holiday season,” said Matt Harrington, executive director of the chamber, in a statement. “We encourage our local businesses, nonprofits and community members throughout the region to easily upload their event for free, so that we can showcase it to interested participants. We will then promote the event and drive digital viewers to the calendar.”
The calendar is already populated with dozens of events, including Thanksgiving dinners and baked goods from area restaurants, kids activities at cultural institutions, holiday craft fairs, tree lightings and lighted parades, holiday sales and more.
“We’re just looking to get the word out in an easy and simple way for the most amount of participation,” said Harrington.
The program is paid for by The Shires of Southwestern Vermont marketing organization.
Over the course of the pandemic, the chamber rebranded the regional The Shires of Southwestern Vermont. Originally, it was made up of a volunteer board of stakeholders interested in marketing the region, as well as the Manchester Chamber and the Bennington Chamber. It’s now a 501©3 nonprofit.
The organization is governed by the chamber along with the Manchester Business Association and the Better Bennington Corp., but is open to all residents and stakeholders of the region. The organization’s mission continues to be to use the combined energies and assets of the North and South Shires of Bennington County, to promote entrepreneurial spirit and to support the cultural, scenic, environmental, agricultural, historic and recreational assets of the entire region.
Organizations and individuals looking to promote their public holiday event, sale, cause or promotional are encouraged to upload their events here: exploretheshires.com/holidaysintheshires.
The Holidays in The Shires campaign will be promoted using social media, digital advertising and local media and will conclude after New Year’s Day.