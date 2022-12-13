BENNINGTON — The Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols at the First Congregational Church, 60 Monument Ave. in Old Bennington, will be held on Sunday at 7 p.m.
This long-standing Bennington tradition in “Vermont’s Colonial Shrine” will feature the singing of the Bennington Children’s Chorus; organist, Gene Marie Callahan; soloist Kerry Ryer-Parke; pianist Matt Edwards; carol singing by the congregation; scripture readings by members of the congregation and a brief sermon by the Rev. Kenneth A. Clarke. Those who are able to walk a bit are asked to leave parking immediately in front of the church for others.
A freewill offering will be taken with proceeds going to the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services (GBICS). A wheelchair ramp will be provided.
In addition, on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Church will offer a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. This family service will be filled with familiar readings and carols and concludes with the congregation singing “Silent Night” with lighted candles in front of the church. A wheelchair ramp will be provided.
The public is invited to both events.
At the North Bennington Congregational Church, a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held at 5 p.m., with Lessons and Carols and a Christmas Homily.
The service closes with a candlelight circle and singing of “Silent Night.” For more information, call 802-442-5161.