BRATTLEBORO — Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station at the Municipal Center to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 of 11
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department run with a torch from the old police station, at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro, Vt., to the Dummerston, Vt., town line for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a national event that started in Wichita, Kansas, in 1981. It was started as an effort to get Kansas police to be more involved in the community. Today it's used to raise money for the Special Olympics.