HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — One of the greatest challenges for who teach history is that the further back the subject matter is, the more difficult it can be to relate to the people who made that history. The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield, in association with Bennington Community Theater, are just the group to take up such a challenge.
“Voices of the Fallen,” slated for three performances each on Saturday and Sunday at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site on Route 67 in Hoosick, N.Y., is a collection of stories told by historically dressed actors portraying nine different people who lost their lives during the pivotal Battle of Bennington on or around Aug. 16, 1777.
In addition to this weekend, there will be two encore performances at Bennington Performing Arts Center on Veterans Day.
“I’m relieved and excited,” said director Ingrid Madelayne, who wrote the historical piece along with historian and author Phil Holland, and her husband Peter Schaaphok – president of the Friends of Bennington Battlefield. “I’m looking forward to the twist of having it at the Battlefield, and the story being told by those who actually died. This is their chance to speak and I’m really grateful we get to do it.”
“We hope to tell the story of the Battle of Bennington, and really, the story of America,” said Holland. “No other battle that I know of that has such a variety of roles, or such a mix of people from different walks of life.”
The format for the performances is unique in that those in attendance will be walking the grounds of the Battlefield, guided to each of the actors at their own station within the famed site. There, the dead – from both sides of the battle – will tell stories that they couldn’t in life.
“The actors are all very thrilled to bring these people to life and put their own spin on it,” Madelayne said.
That spin that Madelayne speaks of is through the combined efforts of the writers, and the actors whose “characters” – though based on real people – were created on limited documentation and the blanks filled in with some informed creative license.
Holland offered a good example of how the team blended history with art.
“Thomas Jocelyn – who died at 19 – what do we know about him?” said Holland. “Well, we know that according to his friend’s memoir, he had an ‘amiable disposition.’ So out of those two words we created his persona through which he tells his story.”
That being said, historical accuracy is not something the team takes lightly, and through their combined knowledge and knack for research, each role’s monologues were carefully crafted.
In one instance, the “Voices of the Fallen” team was even required to be up to not only their own strict standards, but that of the New York State Office of Historical Preservation, who must pre-approve all historical reenactments involving Native Americans, Holland said. Furthermore, efforts must be made to have Native American actors portray Native Americans.
In this case, the Mohawk leader of the Native contingent that joined the British on their failed raid on Bennington is played by Mohawk actor Steven Thompson. His oration is structured around an actual speech on White-Native relations from a Native American leader in the early 1800s.
“That history has been misrepresented, even offensively, by today’s standards,” Holland said.
“He’s very serious about his heritage, and very honored to be playing the part,” Madelayne later added.
This isn’t the first time this group has given “a voice to the dead,” as they say. In October of 2021, at the Old First Church Cemetery, Bennington Community Theater guided attendees in similar fashion to the individual gravestones of important personalities in Bennington history, such as Elijah Dewey, Elizabeth McCullough and Robert Frost.
Coincidentally, Holland specifically mentioned Frost as one of his specific influences in creating the “free verse” monologues that don’t necessarily need to rhyme, but are artistically structured and rhythm-centric. Free verse is a frequent tool of playwrights from Shakespeare to Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Although there undoubtedly be some similarities between the two performances, one notable nuance is the nature of the demise of the historical figures.
“It’s similar to ‘Voices from the Grave,’” Madelayne said. “But in that one, many of the people depicted lived long, and even happy lives. So this one may be a bit more grim. All of these people actually died during the course of the battle.”
Madelayne was quick to mention that it was her husband, Schaaphok, who actually came up with the idea to do a similar show at the Battlefield.
That being said, Madelayne also mentioned some adjustments, such as an effort to make the monologues more concise and – weaving together education and entertainment – merely rousing the curiosity of the attendees instead of telling every last detail.
“We wanted to stress the personality as much as the facts,” she explained. “Inspire the interest of those watching. They can look up things about these people later, and hope they will. We wanted a hook that would get people engaged with their character. Rather than specifics, just give little glimpses into who they were.”
Performances will be at 2:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. on both Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6., with groups of 20 audience members per show.
“Guests should be prepared to walk. Some chairs and parasols will be available. Each tour lasts under an hour,” a press release from the production team said. “These performances are rain or shine. In case of heavy rain, guests will gather near 30 Caretakers Road, Hoosick Falls, N.Y. 12090 for an indoor performance.”
Tickets are $15 and can only be purchased at bpacvt.org.