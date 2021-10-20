BENNINGTON — Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), the region’s discount retail chain with 146 store locations across the Northeast, including in Bennington Square Plaza, will be hosting an in-person chain-wide hiring event at each of its stores on Oct. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Candidates who attend the event can learn more about career opportunities and part-time and full-time benefits. Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting on-the-spot interviews for all positions during the event.
OSJL takes the safety and well-being of all associates and customers seriously. OSJL follows all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines to ensure team members and customers are safe while shopping and working in the store.