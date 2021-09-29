MANCHESTER — This fall, Hildene is introducing a fun way to nurture a child’s appreciation for the natural world: a new self-guided Into the Woods exploration backpack that contains all the essential tools needed for discovery.
Through a series of stops along a Hildene trail, children will engage in hands-on forest activities. Suggested for ages 5 to 10, the adventure is intended to take between 1-2 hours. The pack is designed for one to three children, but more could participate if they are willing to share tools.
Packs can be checked out at The Museum Store with a credit card, the cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers in addition to admission. Please contact Stephanie for more information: stephanie@hildene.org or 802 367-7960.
Over the next year, three more explorations will be added to the backpack series: Into the Garden, Into the Meadow, and Into the Wetland.