Hildene hosts a cheese tasting

On Thursday, March 25, from 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom, cheese lovers are invited to join Hildene’s cheesemaker, Maarit Ostrow, for an evening of cheese tasting. Ostrow will provide a closer look at the science and craft of cheesemaking, giving an overview of the many factors that make it possible to create such a wide variety of products from just a few ingredients. She will then lead participants in a guided tasting of three of Hildene’s artisanal cheeses with a selection of accompaniments from Hildene’s Museum Store (cheeses to be picked up in advance). The program will include a brief explanation of the different styles of cheese represented and the microbial processes involved in developing texture and flavor.
The tasting is limited to 20 people and registration is required by March 23. The program, including cheeses, is $22. If participants would like a selection of accompaniments from The Museum Store (crackers, Hildene maple syrup, Hildene honey), the price is $35. Chef Nicholas Disorda (Pangaea Restaurant & Lounge) has also prepared a list of suggested wine pairings. Registrants should plan to pick up their packages at The Museum Store between March 18 and March 25 (closed on March 23 & 24).
To sign up, contact Stephanie at stephanie@hildene.org or call 802-367-7960.