MANCHESTER -- For 15 years, Hildene has administered the Lincoln Essay Competition informed by its mission: Values into Action. Using Abraham Lincoln’s legacy as touchstone, Hildene seeks to inspire young people to tackle important issues, underscoring the responsibility each of us has to help make our world a better place.
The entire application packet for the 16th annual statewide Hildene Lincoln Essay Competition (LEC) is now available online at www.hildene.org/learning/lincoln_essay for interested 8th grade students residing or attending school in Vermont. Each student’s essay and application must arrive by mail or by hand at Hildene no later than 4 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2022. Essays may also be submitted by email to LEC@hildene.org. Hildene is currently open 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
The eighth-grade writers are asked to respond to the prompt: What gives YOU hope? Identify a challenging issue facing humanity today, whether at the local, state, national, and/or global level. Express why this issue matters to you. Investigate a scientific, legislative, technological, or other type of solution that is currently being proposed or employed to address the issue. Explain what it is and why it holds promise as part of the solution to the problem.
The purpose of the 2022 prompt is to invite students to examine ways in which people are “rising to the occasion” in response to any number of challenging issues.
The competition is divided into four regions with a first, second and third place winner chosen from each region. Judges may also choose up to four honorable mentions from anywhere in the state. Students enter the competition according to the region in which their school is located or, for homeschooled students, the region in which they reside. Essays are evaluated by a diverse panel of judges who have no knowledge of the identity of the writer. Winners will be notified by April 11, 2022.
A celebratory awards luncheon will take place at Hildene on May 15, 2022 (celebration plans subject to change for the health and safety of participants and staff) when First Place winners will read their essays aloud. All winners will receive cash prizes (First Place, $500.00; Second Place, $400; Third Place, $300; and up to four Honorable Mentions of $200 each).
Visit Hildene’s YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/32HjIKQ) for 2020 and 2021’s winning essays read by the authors. The Lincoln Essay Competition supports 8th Grade Common Core State Standards for English Language Arts Literacy in Writing. If teachers or students have questions or would like to receive a packet by mail, they may contact Stephanie Moffett Hynds at 802.367.7960 or email: stephanie@hildene.org.