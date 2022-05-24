BENNINGTON -- Two middle school students from the Hiland Hall School were recently recognized for their work at school.
Graduating senior Linus Tucker placed 2nd in his region in “Hildene’s 8th Grade Lincoln Essay Competition.” Students were asked to respond to the prompt: “What gives you hope? Identify a challenging issue facing humanity today, whether at the local, state, national, and/or global level. Express why this issue matters to you. Investigate a scientific, legislative, technological or other type of solution that is currently being proposed to address the issue. Explain what it is and why it holds promise as part of the solution to the problem.”
Linus wrote about the Kessler Syndrome (massive amounts of space junk in orbit, threatening astronauts and satellites) and described a proposal by Stanford robotic researchers and engineers to use a kind of sticky pad to grab and remove these objects from space.
In this year’s “Junior Scholastic Mapman Competition,” a contest for Junior Scholastic social studies magazine for students in grades 6-8, 2nd year middle school student Sadie McMillan was recognized as one of just 25 honorable mentions from a field of 2,000 students nationwide for her painting of Yellowstone National Park.