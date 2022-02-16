BENNINGTON -- The Hiland Hall School has a new outdoor learning space. The 16’ x 24’ structure was designed by local architectural firm Goldstone Architecture. MS&K Engineering mapped the site for permitting and Wynn’s Landscape and Design Co. of Shaftsbury donated post construction grading and seeding around the classroom.
Fundraising amassed approximately $14,000 in donations. Parents, friends, alumni and community members all chipped in with innumerable hours of volunteer labor to construct the building. The structure will be used to support the school’s health, safety and outdoor learning initiatives.
On March 8 at 6 p.m., the Hiland Hall School will host a virtual open house for prospective parents. Staff members will present a slide show that illustrates the educational programs and be available to answer questions. Please email office@hilandhallschool.org or call 802-442-3868 to receive a zoom invitation.