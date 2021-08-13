BENNINGTON — Jodi Henderson, a registered nurse in the Women’s and Children’s Services Department, was named as the July recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
“We are so grateful to have Jodi working in our Women’s and Children’s Department,” Pamela Duchene, SVHC’s Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President for Patient Care Services, said in a statement. “Her patients appreciate her energy, skill, and confidence. Those powerful qualities see them through the miraculous and challenging process of labor and delivery.”
Duchene presented the award during a surprise presentation in the Women’s and Children’s Services Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC).
Henderson was nominated by a patient who had been in labor for 24 hours before she arrived for her shift.
“She coached me through the experience, providing a ton of expertise without being at all condescending,” the patient said in the nomination. “And she helped give me and my husband a great experience giving birth to our daughter.”
Henderson received her associates in nursing from Fulton Montgomery Community College in 2007. Since that time, she has worked caring for birthing mothers and newborns in a variety of settings, including the Mother Baby Unit of St. Clare’s Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y.; the Neonatal Intensive Care Unity and Newborn Nursery at Bellevue Women’s Care Center in Niskayuna, N.Y.; and the Pediatric Long-term Care Facility at St. Margaret’s Center in Albany, N.Y.
Henderson has worked on the Women’s and Children’s Unit at SVMC since 2019. She is a Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator and recently expanded the childbirth education offerings at SVMC.
“It is a privilege to support expectant parents on their unique journey to parenthood,” Henderson said. “It is such rewarding work, and receiving this honor from a patient makes coming to work each day even more meaningful.”
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation. It celebrates nurses’ education, training, and skill. Nominations can be submitted by patients, families, physicians, and colleagues. All nominations are blinded, so that they are anonymous before being reviewed by a selection committee. One nurse is then chosen as the DAISY Award winner. DAISY Awards are presented on a regular basis, usually bi-monthly or quarterly.