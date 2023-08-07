BENNINGTON — Join the fourth and fifth of a five-month series of the biggest small-town car show in the New England area this Thursday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Bennington.
The Hemmings Annual Cruise-Ins continue on Main Street for 2023. These events are a free, fun opportunity to show off your ride, engage with the local auto enthusiast community, and enjoy the summer weather. Hemmings editorial staff will be in attendance handing out awards to a few lucky car owners, and, of course, the Hemmings 1929 Model A Popcorn truck will be dispensing kernels of popped nostalgia.
The awards categories include the Harlan Kip Best of Show Award and the Editor's Choice Award.
For more info, call 802-447-9610 or visit https://www.hemmings.com/events/detail?listing_id=62329#myModal.