BENNINGTON — Join the first of a five-month Hemmings Cruise In series — the biggest small-town car show in the New England area — Thursday on Main Street in Bennington. This event is free and open to the public.
These events are a no-cost, fun opportunity for car owners to show off their ride and engage with the local auto enthusiast community. Hemmings editorial staff will be in attendance, handing out awards to a few lucky car owners, and the Hemmings 1929 Model A Popcorn truck will be puttering down to dispense kernels of popped nostalgia.
Awards include the Harlan Kip Best of Show Award and Editor's Choice Award.
The event will take place Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. outside on Bennington's Main Street. Upcoming Hemming's Cruise Ins are set for June 15, July 13, August 10 and Sept. 14.
For more info, call 802-447-9610, visit https://www.hemmings.com/events/detail?listing_id=62329#myModal, or email jsandquist@hemmings.com.