BENNINGTON – Join the biggest small-town car show in the New England area on Thursday, June 16 on Main Street in Bennington.
The Hemmings’ Cruise-Ins will be held on select Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. through August. A stretch of Main Street -- just minutes away from the Hemmings’ Sibley Garage and vintage fuel station -- will be closed for the event.
Join the editors of Hemmings’ Motor News, Classic Car, and Muscle Machines as they cruise-in and park the vintage, collector, and muscle machines. All year, make, and model special interest cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome, as well. Judges will be at the show to hand out the Harlan Kipp Under 30 award and other special awards to selected vehicle owners. It is free to enter and free to park, with no pre-registration required. Restaurants and shops will remain open during the show, as well.
The Cruise-In is sponsored by Village Garage Distillery in Partnership with Better Bennington Corporation. Upcoming Cruise-Ins will be held on July 7, and August 11. The event is free.