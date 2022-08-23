BENNINGTON — The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For eligible households, the program offers rental and utility assistance to help Vermonters avoid eviction or loss of utility service.
The first of three in-person events for VERAP application assistance will be held at the Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from noon to 5 p.m. Additional events are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary; drop in during these events and receive in-person support for starting, completing or recertifying your VERAP application.
For more information, visit the VERAP website at erap.vsha.org or call the VERAP Call Center at 833-488-3727, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To find more in-person support around the state, visit the VERAP Events Calendar at https://tinyurl.com/VERAP.