LONDONDERRY — A group of local residents has organized a fundraiser party for Ukrainian relief at Magic Mountain on Saturday, April 9. With music from the country rock band Western Terrestrials, Ukrainian goodies and a cash bar, the party is from 5 to 10 p.m.
All the money raised, including a door charge of $20 for adults and $5 for children under 12, will be donated to the Save the Children’s Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund.
“This is a chance to do something locally that has a direct impact on the tragic situation in Ukraine,” said Will Reed, one of the organizers. “Save the Children is providing children in Ukraine with access to education, distributing winter and hygiene kits and providing cash grants to families so they can meet basic needs like food, rent and medicines.”
Those who can’t make it to the party can donate directly by sending checks made out to Save the Children Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund to Help Ukraine, P.O. Box 299, Weston, Vt. 05161.