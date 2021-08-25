MAP
Mark Rondeau
HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

