HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.