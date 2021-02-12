Under the direction of Vermont Arts Exchange teachers, Village School of North Bennington students create Valentines to be distributed with meals delivered by Meals on Wheels during the week leading up to Valentine’s Day. They, along with students at the Bennington School for Girls, made more than 80 cards.
Trending Now
-
BPD releases officer reports on Heck crash, aftermath
-
Blue Benn planning to reopen on Valentine's Day
-
Sheriff's deputy facing charge in crash on snowy road
-
Will the Sharks bite? MAU graduate makes pitch to potential investors on 'Shark Tank' Friday night
-
Body found on County Street died from freezing temps