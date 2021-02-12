Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Under the direction of Vermont Arts Exchange teachers, Village School of North Bennington students create Valentines to be distributed with meals delivered by Meals on Wheels during the week leading up to Valentine’s Day. They, along with students at the Bennington School for Girls, made more than 80 cards.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.