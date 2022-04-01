BENNINGTON -- A fun filled family event is coming on April 30 to the Bennington Community Center (Rec Center). National Healthy Kids Day is part of a 30-year tradition with the YMCA that is now in its second year at our Bennington location. The event is the largest family-focused event of the year and includes a full day of fun that celebrates youth and families.
The event is free to the public and will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at 655 Gage Street. There will be free grilled food, including hot dogs and hamburgers, door prizes, and over 20 booths and activities to visit or participate in. Activities include kickball, basketball, an obstacle course, tennis and yard games.
The event is rain or shine and everyone is invited. Organizers are grateful to the many community groups and organizations that are participating in the event, and acknowledge sponsors Heritage Family Credit Union and Crescent Manor. If you are an organization that would like to be a part of the event, contact Kayla Becker at kbecker@bfymca.org.