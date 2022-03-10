MONTPELIER — UnitedHealthcare has written to patients to inform them that University of Vermont Health Network providers and facilities in Vermont and upstate New York, including the University of Vermont Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center, Porter Medical Center, Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Elizabethtown Community Hospital, will no longer participate in its commercial insurance provider network as of April 1, 2022.
As a result, most non-emergency services will not be covered as an in-network benefit under commercial UnitedHealthcare plans.
The change will not affect members in the following UnitedHealthcare plans: Medicare Advantage, including Vermont AARP Medicare Advantage Plans; Medicare Supplement, including Vermont AARP Medicare Supplement Plans; New York Managed Medicaid; Veterans Administration Community Care Network.
Under federal law, health insurance plans must continue to provide in network rates for individuals who are considered continuing care patients.
Consumers with additional questions may contact the University of Vermont Health Network at 844-886-4325 or UnitedHealthcare at 800-444-6222.
Additional information may also be found on the University of Vermont Health Network website, uvmhealth.org/news/uvmhn/important-information-regarding-unitedhealthcare-commercial-insurance.