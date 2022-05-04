HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Falls Area Community Advisory Panel for the Multi-site PFAS Study is hosting a rain or shine open house on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the research clinic at 140 Main St.
Area residents are invited to this family-friendly event to learn more about New York’s Multi-site PFAS Health Study, meet study staff, and even sign up to participate, if eligible. Organizers encourage people to join and help make sure that the Hoosick Falls Area is represented in this important, first-ever national study of the relationship between PFAS exposures in drinking water and health outcomes.
The event will include clinic tours and opportunities to meet lead investigators from the University at Albany School of Public Health and New York State Department of Health, and clinic staff. Activities for children and other health information will also be available.
The Hoosick Falls Area is one of two New York Multi-site PFAS Health Study communities; the City of Newburgh is the other N.Y. community where area residents also had past exposure to PFAS in drinking water. These two New York communities are being joined by seven others nationwide as part of a national study being funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). This important effort is being conducted locally by researchers at the University at Albany School of Public Health and the New York State Department of Health.
More information about the Multi-site PFAS Health Study can be found at https://www.albany.edu/sph/pfas and www.health.ny.gov/chemicalsandhealth.