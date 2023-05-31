BURLINGTON — Unseasonably hot temperatures are expected to impact Vermont, with high temperatures forecast in the upper 80s to low 90s through Friday. These conditions create a serious risk for heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke, and state officials want people to know how to stay safe and healthy when the thermometer climbs. Vermonters can find tips and information in 12 languages, as well as an interactive map of cooling locations, at HealthVermont.gov/hot-weather.
“During hot weather, your body’s temperature control systems can have a hard time keeping up,” said Jared Ulmer, Climate and Health Program manager with the Department of Health, in a release. “It’s important to ease into outdoor activities, to drink plenty of water and to take frequent breaks in the shade or cool indoor locations, especially during these first really hot days of the season.”
Keep watch for symptoms of heat illness − muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache, or light-headedness. Most heat illnesses can be treated by drinking fluids and resting in a cooler place. If symptoms persist or get worse, or someone you are with seems confused or loses consciousness, dial 9-1-1 and get immediate medical help.
Certain people are at a higher risk of heat-related illness, including those who work or exercise outdoors, people who are unhoused, older adults, and young children. People who have disabilities, chronic medical conditions, are overweight, are taking certain medications, or are using drugs or alcohol are also at higher risk. Consecutive hot days with warm overnight temperatures are particularly dangerous for people without access to air conditioning, especially if they live alone.
While many head for the lake to cool off, cold water temperatures are still a concern. Lake Champlain has yet to reach 60°F, and many other recreational waters are also at temperatures that can cause hypothermia. Limit your time in the water, and always have a life jacket when boating.
According to the analysis, people in Vermont are more than −
Five times as likely to go to the emergency department for heat-related illnesses when the heat index reaches the 80s
Ten times as likely to go to when the heat index reaches the low 90s
Twenty times as likely to go when the heat index reaches the upper 90s or hotter
Heat risks are especially high early in the warm season because our bodies need time to acclimate to hot weather. When daily high temperatures consistently stay above 80°F, these risks drop by more than half.
“Being aware of heat risks and how to stay safe is increasingly important,” said Ulmer. “Due to climate change, heat waves in Vermont are already occurring more frequently and with more intensity than they did in the recent past.”