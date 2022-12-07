ARLINGTON — A talk on "Healing the Emotional Heart and Soul" will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Watkins House at the Arlington Common, 3939 Route 7A. It will be an ongoing exploration, through winter, into the many ways people can heal themselves on deep levels. The event will be facilitated by Teresa King and offered on a sliding scale of $10 to $30 per person.
In a safe space and honoring privacy, members will access the heart in six ways, make the clear distinction between messages from the heart and the mind, learn techniques to unplug from the chaos of the outer world, discover ways to protect themselves from negative situations and people, heal their emotional heart by accessing, speaking and living their Truth, heal by coming to understand and accept themselves unconditionally and discover ways to feed, honor and nurture their soul.
More information can be found under Events at https://thelargerpicture.com. Some paper, a pen and an open heart are requested. Registration is required to obtain all the necessary information to attend. To register, email Teresa King at teresaking1@live.com. A second workshop will be on Fri., Jan. 6. This work can be done in private workshops if preferred.